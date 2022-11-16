Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,416 Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after buying an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,192,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,597,558,000 after purchasing an additional 555,107 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,993,382 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,881,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,092 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,702,552 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,817,044,000 after purchasing an additional 225,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,171,760 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 131,481 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE V traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $210.14. 76,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,383,619. The company has a market cap of $397.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.75 and a 200-day moving average of $200.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

