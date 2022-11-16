Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 298,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 19.3% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $56,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 689,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $198.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,003. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.54. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.