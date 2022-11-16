Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Invests $263,000 in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $1,099,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $266,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $693,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth $104,000. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Barings BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday.

Barings BDC Stock Up 0.1 %

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.01. 3,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,825. The company has a market cap of $980.56 million, a P/E ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 331.03%.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

