Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000. Home Depot comprises 0.4% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,754,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 24,187 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 4,474.6% in the second quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,427,000 after purchasing an additional 97,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HD traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $315.88. The stock had a trading volume of 131,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,827,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HD. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush increased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.84.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.