Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 0.3% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded up $10.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $218.84. The stock had a trading volume of 191,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,662. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.19.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

