Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $69.90 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ribbon Finance token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001258 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars.

