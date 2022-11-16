Rio2 (CVE:RIO) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Rio2 Limited (CVE:RIO – Get Rating) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 27,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 253,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Rio2 Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market cap of C$34.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45.

Rio2 Company Profile

Rio2 Limited engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada, Peru, and Chile. Its flagship project is the Fenix Gold Project covering an area of approximately 16,050 hectares located in Chile. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

