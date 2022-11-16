RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.46

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$20.46 and traded as high as C$21.37. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$21.04, with a volume of 828,881 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on REI.UN. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.37 billion and a PE ratio of 14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.33.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

