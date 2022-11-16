RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 8.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 593,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,875,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
RLX Technology Trading Down 5.9 %
The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.23.
RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%.
Institutional Trading of RLX Technology
About RLX Technology
RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLX Technology (RLX)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.