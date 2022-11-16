RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 8.8%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.46 and last traded at $1.46. 593,614 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 14,875,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

RLX Technology Trading Down 5.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of -0.23.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $333.51 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 35.14%.

Institutional Trading of RLX Technology

About RLX Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in RLX Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $341,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in RLX Technology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,554,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its position in RLX Technology by 663.0% during the first quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after buying an additional 6,630,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

See Also

