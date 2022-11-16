Robert H. Niehaus Sells 27,257 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 27,257 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $245,585.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,594,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,517,652.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Zeta Global Price Performance
ZETA traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $8.76. 736,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,505. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.73. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $13.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Zeta Global by 626.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth about $67,000. 29.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Zeta Global Company Profile
Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zeta Global (ZETA)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.