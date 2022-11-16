Robert L. Graves Sells 43,893 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) Director Robert L. Graves sold 43,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $612,746.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,063,569 shares in the company, valued at $56,727,423.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $14.10. 284,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,366. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 24.48 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $17.41.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $208.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sovos Brands by 37.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sovos Brands by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 134,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Sovos Brands by 0.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 207,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 13.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 7.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.