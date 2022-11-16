Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 55,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Robex Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The stock has a market cap of C$231.92 million and a PE ratio of 9.17.

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.36 million for the quarter.

Robex Resources Company Profile

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

