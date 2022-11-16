Roblox Co. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.58) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Roblox in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now expects that the company will earn ($1.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.54). The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.21) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.35) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Roblox from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.26.

NYSE RBLX opened at $36.73 on Monday. Roblox has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Barbara Messing sold 21,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $973,854.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,237.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total transaction of $308,784.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 609,508 shares of company stock valued at $25,337,188. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

