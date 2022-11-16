Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Down 10.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) traded down 10.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Argus downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.53. 80,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,196,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RKT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

In related news, CEO Jay Farner bought 19,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $199,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,669,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,385,135.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought 1,022,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,286,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,066 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $14,720,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 9,665.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,486,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,394,000 after buying an additional 1,471,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $8,983,000. 4.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.09.

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

