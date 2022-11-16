Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. Sells 2,733 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Stock

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $91,500.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,392.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Surmodics Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRDX opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $486.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 0.98. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.27 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Surmodics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Surmodics by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 406,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,427,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Surmodics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its position in Surmodics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 71,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

