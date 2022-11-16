Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROOT. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $17.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Root to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $37.26 to $20.93 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Root from $22.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Get Root alerts:

Root Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROOT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Root has a 52-week low of $6.26 and a 52-week high of $92.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $16.67. The firm has a market cap of $115.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Root will post -22.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Root in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root during the 3rd quarter worth $357,000.

Root Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Root Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Root and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.