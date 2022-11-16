Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

Ross Stores has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ross Stores has a payout ratio of 25.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ross Stores to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.7%.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, reaching $96.50. 3,326,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,752. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $123.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day moving average is $85.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $87,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 16.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Ross Stores by 117.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

