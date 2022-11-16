Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 4,730 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,253 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $183,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $174,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 525,834 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,853,000 after buying an additional 16,154 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 66,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

Ford Motor Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of F traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.93. 757,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,365,076. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

