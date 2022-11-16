Roundview Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Gould Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA traded down $6.83 on Wednesday, reaching $159.83. The company had a trading volume of 584,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,041,428. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.01.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Benchmark dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

