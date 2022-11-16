Roundview Capital LLC Grows Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $3.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.01. The stock had a trading volume of 24,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,872. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $217.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.02. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

