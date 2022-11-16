Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Roundview Capital LLC trimmed its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPG. Redburn Partners raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.83.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.18. 24,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,256. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.23. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

