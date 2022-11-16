Roundview Capital LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,041 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 282,463 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 57,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after buying an additional 25,102 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplify Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Barclays started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $103.57. 67,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,554. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

