Roundview Capital LLC Has $691,000 Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 225.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 65 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 47.5% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 71.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 79 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last 90 days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock traded down $13.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $393.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,037. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.22. The company has a market capitalization of $110.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.20. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. CICC Research started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuit from $601.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.79.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

