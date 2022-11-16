Roundview Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 85.7% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,002.18, for a total transaction of $400,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,365 shares in the company, valued at $94,833,255.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,998.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,554. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,813.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,924.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,441.70.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

