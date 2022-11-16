Roundview Capital LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,370 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its holdings in Starbucks by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,563 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 80.6% during the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $7,237,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its holdings in Starbucks by 9,690.2% during the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 310,155 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $23,693,000 after acquiring an additional 306,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 8.3% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.28. 131,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,099,394. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $111.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $117.80.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.18%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

