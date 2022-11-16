Roundview Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,259,316,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,603,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,441,000 after buying an additional 161,668 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,537,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,056,000 after purchasing an additional 459,736 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,389,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,036,000 after buying an additional 277,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,758,000 after purchasing an additional 178,226 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.95. 33,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,651. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.56.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.