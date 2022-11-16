Roundview Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Roundview Capital LLC reduced its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1,096.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 347 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.00.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.53. 9,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,772. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

