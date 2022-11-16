Roxanne M. Bernstein Acquires 10,000 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) EVP Roxanne M. Bernstein bought 10,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

Shares of ACCO stock opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $516.55 million, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.22. ACCO Brands Co. has a one year low of $4.27 and a one year high of $9.15.

ACCO Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of ACCO Brands

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of ACCO Brands from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Further Reading

