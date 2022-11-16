Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Price Target to GBX 260

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 270 ($3.17) to GBX 260 ($3.06) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DIISY. HSBC raised Direct Line Insurance Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.83) to GBX 255 ($3.00) in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 292 ($3.43) to GBX 279 ($3.28) in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.70) to GBX 225 ($2.64) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 266 ($3.13) to GBX 259 ($3.04) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.57.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Direct Line Insurance Group stock remained flat at $9.78 during trading on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.57.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

