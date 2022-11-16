Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) SVP Sells $377,025.00 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) SVP Jody Pollard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $377,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,142.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.65. 219,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,476. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.72 and a 12-month high of $60.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,124,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,877,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,016,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 11.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,351,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 339,923 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,381,000 after acquiring an additional 360,550 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,080,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,841,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

