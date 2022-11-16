Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Major Shareholder Gregory A. Carlin Sells 50,000 Shares

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,691,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,258,516.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rush Street Interactive Stock Up 2.2 %

RSI opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $21.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.06.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSI. Susquehanna began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Rush Street Interactive to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 3.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,697,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 52,148 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% in the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the second quarter worth about $5,146,000. 37.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

