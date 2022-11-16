RXO (NYSE:RXO) Trading Up 3.4%

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) shares were up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.68 and last traded at $17.53. Approximately 16,101 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,524,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RXO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

RXO Stock Performance

About RXO

(Get Rating)

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.