Ryder System, Inc. (R) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.62 per share by the transportation company on Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Ryder System has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Ryder System has a payout ratio of 22.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ryder System to earn $11.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

Ryder System Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:R opened at $88.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.14. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 29.45%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total transaction of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 16,808 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $1,365,818.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,042.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 11,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $957,545.28. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,523.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,372 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,884. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of R. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,004,000 after acquiring an additional 421,132 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,796,000 after acquiring an additional 101,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryder System by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,636,000 after purchasing an additional 16,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 12.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 366,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 13.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens boosted their target price on Ryder System from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ryder System to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

