Ryman Healthcare (OTCMKTS:RYHTY) Trading Down 2.3%

Ryman Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:RYHTY – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 1,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

Ryman Healthcare Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.39.

Ryman Healthcare Company Profile

Ryman Healthcare Limited develops, owns, and operates integrated retirement villages, rest homes, and hospitals for the elderly in New Zealand and Australia. The company's villages provide a range of retirement living and care options, such as independent townhouses and apartments, and serviced apartments, as well as a care center, which offers rest homes, hospitals, dementia-level care, and respite and day care services.

