Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 412,675 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.7% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $68,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,302,000. 77.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares in the company, valued at $13,846,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total value of $137,139.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,135 shares of company stock worth $11,418,887. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $5.21 on Wednesday, reaching $156.86. 143,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $309.90. The stock has a market cap of $156.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 300.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.77.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

