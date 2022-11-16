Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Martin Gagnon Acquires 2,200 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26.
Shares of SAP stock opened at C$34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$14.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.66.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
