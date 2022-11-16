Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Senior Officer Martin Gagnon Acquires 2,200 Shares

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) Senior Officer Martin Gagnon acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$34.03 per share, with a total value of C$74,855.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,018 shares in the company, valued at C$579,044.26.

Saputo Stock Performance

Shares of SAP stock opened at C$34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$14.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$24.61 and a 52 week high of C$35.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$32.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$30.66.

Get Saputo alerts:

Saputo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Saputo Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Saputo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$39.57.

(Get Rating)

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Featured Stories

