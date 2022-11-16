Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jonestrading

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

STSA has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $61,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 218,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

