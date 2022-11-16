Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jonestrading

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jonestrading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
STSA has been the topic of several other reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ STSA opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.77. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.42.
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.
