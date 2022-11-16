Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lifted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $15,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,049,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. 244,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,729,964. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.59.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

