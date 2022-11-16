Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stock Position Boosted by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,389 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $7,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $485,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.82. 6,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,294. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $43.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.61.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

