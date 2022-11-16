Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,206 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $60.79. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

