SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Wedbush

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wedbush to $20.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for SciPlay’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet cut SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

SCPL stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.19. 4,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,822. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.36. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.86.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $170.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.54 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in SciPlay by 102.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SciPlay by 12.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. 17.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

