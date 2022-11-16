Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 28th

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 0.5 %

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,254.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,149 shares of company stock valued at $939,597. Corporate insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sculptor Capital Management

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 918.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 746.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,388 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $173,000. 16.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Stories

