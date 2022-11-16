Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on November 28th

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.
Sculptor Capital Management Trading Down 0.5 %
Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $8.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sculptor Capital Management has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75.
In other news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 64,344 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total transaction of $242,576.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,254.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 327,149 shares of company stock valued at $939,597. Corporate insiders own 27.23% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.
