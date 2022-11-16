SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.89) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SCYNEXIS in a report released on Wednesday, November 9th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the company will earn ($1.89) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for SCYNEXIS’s current full-year earnings is ($1.83) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for SCYNEXIS’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SCYX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SCYNEXIS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Shares of SCYX stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.26. The company has a market capitalization of $65.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.83. SCYNEXIS has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $8.10.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. SCYNEXIS had a negative net margin of 1,864.15% and a negative return on equity of 275.25%. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 6.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,173,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,623,000 after buying an additional 333,250 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,091 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SCYNEXIS by 27.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,321,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 285,834 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 13.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC bought a new position in SCYNEXIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

