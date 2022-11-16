SEA (NYSE:SE) PT Raised to $75.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance lowered their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on SEA from $106.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.81.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Up 36.0 %

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $62.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.51. SEA has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $355.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SEA will post -5.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth about $32,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of SEA by 174.6% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 681 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.