Sean F. Scanlan Sells 25,000 Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $606,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:TMCI traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 625,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.93. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.02.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 35.87% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TMCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the second quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

