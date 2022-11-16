Secret (SIE) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $21,835.21

Secret (SIE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 16th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $13.59 million and $21,835.21 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00125518 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.93 or 0.00241988 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005930 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00062309 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00029924 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00473786 USD and is down -9.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $35,308.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

