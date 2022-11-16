Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s previous close.

SES has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities downgraded Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Secure Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.72.

Secure Energy Services Trading Down 1.1 %

TSE:SES traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.50. 346,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,425. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.36. Secure Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$4.58 and a 52-week high of C$7.85.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

About Secure Energy Services

In related news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 9,700 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,727.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Featured Articles

