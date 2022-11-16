Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) Short Interest Update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,100 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 342,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 317,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sendas Distribuidora by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sendas Distribuidora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sendas Distribuidora in the second quarter worth about $124,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 75.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

ASAI traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.96. 428,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Sendas Distribuidora has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $20.53.

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

