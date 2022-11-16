Serum (SRM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $232.94 Million

Serum (SRM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Serum has a market capitalization of $40.46 million and $232.94 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Serum has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Serum coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001938 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Serum Coin Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

