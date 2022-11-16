Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Receives $2,127.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,127.13.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.43) to GBX 3,200 ($37.60) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Grupo Santander cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($31.73) to GBX 2,550 ($29.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.66) to GBX 2,761 ($32.44) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.61) to GBX 2,922 ($34.34) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shell stock opened at $56.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.51. The company has a market cap of $202.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. Shell has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Shell’s payout ratio is 17.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Shell by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $883,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

